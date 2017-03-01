Allow Fox's Making History to Hilariously Ruin Some of Your Favorite Founding Fathers (and Also Beer)

  • By
  • &

by Lauren Piester |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Demi Moore, Caitlyn Jenner, Lance Armstrong, Lindsay Lohan

21 Celebrities Who Have Turned Down Dancing With the Stars

Simone Biles, Erika Jayne, Mr. T, Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

Just How Famous Is Dancing With the Stars' Season 24 Cast? We Asked 5 Random People If They Know Who They Are

13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why Trailer Is Full of Mysterious Secrets and Teen Angst

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Making History

If Drunk History were a little more drunk and included a lot more gym bags, it might look something like Making History

Fox's newest time travel show is very different from the rest of TV's time travel shows, which often aim to both inform and make history a little sexier. Making History does not make history sexier, but it does make it funnier, like in this exclusive clip which finds Dan (Adam Pally) introducing his friend Chris (Yassir Lester) to his other pals, John Hancock and Sam Adams. 

When the Sam Adams (Neil Casey) offers to let Chris try his new beer, he obviously says yes and excitedly takes a swig. Unfortunately, he learns the hard way that just because a dude might be a founding father, that doesn't mean you can trust him when he hands you a beverage.

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Making History follows Dan as he travels through time in his time traveling gym bag, usually to the 1700s where everyone thinks he's cool and funny and will accept ham as a trade. That's also when he happens to be dating Deborah (Leighton Meester), the daughter of Paul Revere. 

When Dan and Deborah's relationship accidentally messes up the thing that Paul Revere is most known for and history gets all screwed up, Dan enlists history professor Chris to help him fix it.

It's definitely not the type of time travel show you're used to, but it might just be the time travel show we all need right now. 

Making History premieres Sunday at 8:30 p.m. on Fox.

TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Exclusives , Leighton Meester
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again