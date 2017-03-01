Josh Gad's LeFou Is Gay in Disney's Live-Action Beauty and the Beast

Emma Watson made some changes to Belle in Disney's live-action adaptation of the 1991 animated musical Beauty and the Beast, but she's not the only character to a new backstory.

In Attitude's April issue, director Bill Condon reveals LeFou (Josh Gad) has a small but significant subplot amid all the song and dance numbers. "LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston (Luke Evans). He's confused about what he wants. It's somebody who's just realizing that he has these feelings," Condon says. "And Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it. And that's what has its payoff at the end, which I don't want to give away. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie."