Lady Gaga Set to Replace Beyoncé at Coachella 2017

Mother Monster is officially headed to the desert.

E! News can confirm Lady Gaga will perform two Saturdays at Coachella 2017 this coming April.

"Let's party in the desert!" the "Born This Way" singer wrote on Twitter while sharing the adjusted lineup Tuesday evening.

The news comes after Beyoncé pulled out of her scheduled performances as she prepares to welcome twins with husband Jay Z

"Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival," Coachella previously shared in a statement. "However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding."