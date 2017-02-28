Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Break Up After Less Than a Year

Last March, E! News confirmed the lovebirds had become an "official couple" after taking their romance public at the 2016 Golden Globes. In the months that followed, it appeared Orlando and Katy were enjoying getting to know each other as they traveled abroad, enjoyed steamy makeout sessions and hit the campaign trails ahead of the presidential election. (Not to mention those infamous Halloween costumes...)

Over the summer, a source told E! News the duo had even discussed marriage and children, revealing, "They are in love and happier than ever. [Orlando] would like to get engaged to [Katy] before the year is up."

As for Perry's mindset, our insider shared, "[Marriage and children] is something Katy has always wanted when she met the man she was ready to settle down with." And during the 2016 UNICEF Snowflake Ball in November, she had nothing but kind words to say about Orlando, sharing with E! News, "He's just got the most kind heart, ever."