Kate Hudson and Diplo Spark Romance Rumors During 2017 Oscars After-Party

Kate Hudson has always had a thing for musicians.

Over 2017 Oscars weekend, the actress sparked romance rumors with Diplo after The Hollywood Reporter spotted the duo holding hands at Vanity Fair's star-studded after-party. A source tells E! News of the possible romance that Kate and the famous DJ are "hanging out," adding that their relationship is "casual and fun."

This isn't the first time Hudson and Diplo have fielded speculation they're more than friends. Over the summer, Kate enjoyed a girls' trip to Ibiza where she reportedly met up with the "Express Yourself" artist in between concert dates.

The could-be lovebirds were photographed leaving the 2016 Met Gala together last May. Kate and a group of her closest gal pals also enjoyed a weekend in Sin City prior to the Met Gala, where they attended a nightclub where Diplo was playing that night.