Ireland Baldwin Just Made Sand Sexy Thanks to Her Nude Photo Shoot

Sand may just be the ultimate accessory you never knew you needed this coming summer.
While many beachgoers find the coastal substance messy or inconvenient—why does it always land in the car?!—Ireland Baldwin just found a way to made it look stunning.
In a new photo shoot with Trevor Flores, the model opted to go nude as she posed for the camera steps away from the ocean blue water.
"One of the most freeing and special adventures of my life," she shared on Instagram from the Bahamas. "Excited for what the future holds."
Trevor also shared the photo on social media with the caption, "woman."
Trevor Flores
Over the past several months, Ireland has earned several special modeling opportunities including shoots with Treats! Magazine. Along the way, she's made it clear that she supports modeling of all shapes and sizes.
"I think it's such an important change that's finally happening and we're finally starting to recognize that beauty isn't a specific body type and it's just so many different body types and different looks and different everything," Ireland told E! News shortly after the release of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. "I think we're really starting to embrace that as a society and in the fashion industry. I think it's amazing."
"For me, I've always struggled finding my balance too. I'm not stick skinny. I don't really fit a specific mold," she continued. "It's kind of hard to stand on your own and defending your body type and defending yourself and making a mark."
And while Ireland may face some mean commentators online, she's got thick skin and can handle it.
"I think we all struggle with that a little bit. We all struggle with hate and comments and honestly, I think it's just jealousy," she shared. "Especially Ashley Graham or Gigi Hadid. Anyone saying anything to them, it's going to be because anyone wants to look like them."