Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Dine in Paris (and Bella Hadid Is Nearby)

It's a small world after all.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were seen leaving five-star hotel La Réserve in Paris Monday night, mere blocks from where his ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid was spotted exiting Hotel George V. It was a quiet date night for the couple, who enjoyed Asian fare at Le Diep before grabbing a drink at La Reserve. As they headed to their hotel, a source reveals, "He was guiding her arm."

After their coincidental visits made headlines, The Weeknd tweeted, "if they don't have a story, they gon' make one...."

The Weeknd, 27, has a concert scheduled at the AccorHôtels Arena Tuesday night, and Selena has been by his side since last week. Bella, meanwhile, has been busy attending fittings ahead of Paris Fashion Week. Over the weeknd, she and sister Gigi Hadid also visited Disneyland Paris. "Best day ever," she wrote on Instagram, while Gigi regrammed the picture and joked, "Mickey with fans today."