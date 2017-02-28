Feud to Tackle Prince Charles and Princess Diana in Season 2

Feud is going royal for its second season. FX announced the newest installment of Ryan Murphy's anthology series will be titled Feud: Charles and Diana and tackle Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana.
Prince Charles and Princess Diana were married from 1981-1996. Diana, mother to Prince William and Prince Harry, died in 1997. Their marriage became fodder for tabloids around the world, with allegations of affairs happening in the early 1990s. Prince Charles' current wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, will likely be a major figure in the series.
The second installment will be 10 episodes and debut in 2018. Murphy will write Feud: Charles and Diana with Jon Robin Baitz and serve as executive producers. Dede Gardner, Plan B Entertainment and Alexis Martin Woodall are also on board as executive producers. Baitz is currently a consulting producer on the second season of American Crime Story, Katrina: American Crime Story. So far that season has Annette Bening and Matthew Broderick in the cast. Baitz's other credits include creating Brothers and Sisters, executive producing The Slap, Three Hotels, The West Wing and Alias.
Feud: Bette and Joan, the first season of the series, premieres Sunday, March 5 at 10 p.m. on FX.
In Feud: Bette and Joan, Jessica Lange stars as Joan Crawford opposite Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis. The series charts the famous feud between the Oscar winners who only worked on one film together: Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? The cast also includes Alfred Molina, Sarah Paulson, Stanley Tucci, Kathy Bates, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jackie Hoffman, Kiernan Shipka, Alison Wright and Judy Davis.
Feud: Bette and Joan premieres Sunday, March 5 at 10 p.m. on FX.