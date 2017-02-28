Savannah Guthrie Accidentally Confuses Matt Lauer and Her Husband and the Slip Leaves Them Both Blushing

Pregnancy brain is making live television interesting for Savannah Guthrie.
After making her grand return to Today on Monday following a maternity leave for her newborn son, Charles, the co-anchor made an accidental slip that had the entire panel bowled over in awkward laughter.
As she, Sheinelle Jones and Al Roker were discussing the effects of children on women's sleep versus men's sleep, Guthrie recalled how her husband would complain about his tiredness while she was waking up every few hours to feed their baby throughout the night.
However, as the journalist was telling her story, she accidentally called her husband Matt instead of Mike [Feldman].
NBC/Today
"Breaking news!" Jones joked. "Anything you want to talk about?"
"Where is my Freud textbook?" Guthrie reacted in shock. "That's not the first time that's happened."
"That's our secret," Lauer quipped into the camera as he and Guthrie shook their heads in embarrassment.
"This is what happens when you leave," she told viewers. "It all falls apart."
However, Guthrie owned her gaffe, introducing Lauer in a later segment as Mike again—this time on purpose.
"Let's head back down to Washington and more with Mike," she joked as Lauer reappeared from his live shot from the United States Capitol.
"Matt at work, Mike at home," he retorted. "I'm not paying for college for Vale and Charlie, alright?"
"Take one look at those kids," she concluded. "We all know who the daddy is, ok!"
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)