Jimmy Kimmel on the Oscars' Best Picture Mix-Up: "Clyde Threw Bonnie Under the Bus"

For Jimmy Kimmel, it was back to business as usual after the 2017 Oscars.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host opened Monday's show by discussing the most talked about moments of the 89th Academy Awards. At the top of his monologue, he asked the audience, "Have any of you here ever hosted the Oscars before? Except for the end, it was a lot of fun."

Referring to the Best Picture mix-up between La La Land and Moonlight (the rightful winner), Kimmel joked, "It went very well. We were chugging along, and then, all of a sudden out of nowhere, it turned into a Maury Povich paternity test shows. It was the weirdest TV finale since Lost. As I'm sure you've at least heard La La Land was simultaneously the biggest winner and loser last night. You know it's a strange night when the word 'envelope' is trending on Twitter."