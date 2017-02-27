Does The Voice Season 12 Have the Best Coach Lineup Ever?

A new season of The Voice has just graced us with its presence, and thus we're about to grace it with our judgments—not of the contestants, since we're certainly not music experts, but of the coaches, who are music experts and who really do make the world of The Voice go ‘round.

Their chemistry is as vital as their industry advice, and based on the couple of hours we've seen so far, season 12 may have hit the jackpot with Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Alicia Keys. We have honestly never laughed quite so hard or enjoyed The Voice nearly as much as we did during tonight's two hour premiere, which did not even pretend to shy away from talking about how Blake and Gwen are dating, and allowed Adam to fully voice his complicated feelings on the matter.