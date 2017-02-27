The Bachelor Finally Says the Goodbye We've Been Dreading (or Craving?)

Last week, she showed up at Nick's hotel room door with a sassy, "Hello, Nick," and we were left to wonder if she was there to whisk Nick away, finally regretful of that time she "made love" with him when she wasn't "in love" with him. In fact, she was not. What she was there to do was drink whiskey and tell him to have sex with the women if he wants to.

That's not a joke. That's what she told him.

"Honestly, you're entitled to do whatever you want."

Now Andi, we have to tell you that that's really badly worded advice when you're referring to someone having sex with someone else, but we guess we understand what she meant. He should have sex with the women if he feels like he should have sex with them, but he should not have sex with them if he doesn't feel like he should have sex with them. Cool. Thanks, Andi.