Biggest Loser's Bob Harper Is Back at Home and ''Feeling Better'' After Suffering Heart Attack

Bob Harper is on the mend after suffering a heart attack. 

As E! News previously reported, The Biggest Loser host was recently rushed to a New York City hospital after collapsing at the gym. Harper told TMZ he woke up two days later and remained under doctors' supervision for six more days. 

On Monday, the fitness guru took to Instagram with a health update, also thanking his many followers for their well wishes.

"Well I guess you all heard what happened. Two weeks ago yesterday I had a heart attack. I am feeling better," the 51-year-old wrote alongside a photo of himself in a hospital bed and holding his dog. He added, "Just taking it easy. KARL has been a great nurse. I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of messages and support."

Photos

The Biggest Loser's Most Shocking Weight-Loss Transformations

Bob Harper, Instagram

Instagram

"It feels good to be cared about," Bob continued. "I've been home [in Los Angeles] for 8 days now. Again, THANK YOU SO MUCH!! I'm lucky to have such good friends and family to take care of me right now."

Prior to sharing his health scare with the public, Harper captioned another Instagram photo posted five days ago, "My word of the day... LUCKY"

It appears a fellow gym-goer, who just so happened to be a doctor, might have saved the television personality's life. This individual administered CPR and used paddles on Harper before ambulances arrived.

Wishing Bob a speedy recovery!

