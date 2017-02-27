Olivia Culpo's Oscars 2017 Dress—the Big Reveal!

Every Oscars dress has a story behind it, but Olivia Culpo's is perhaps the most impactful.
Not only did the beaded creation, envisioned by Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig of Marchesa, land Olivia on the Best Dressed list last night, it also has a charitable component.
If you've been keeping up, you know that Stella Artois partnered with Marchesa to design a custom-made gown for the celeb. The project is in support of the "Buy A Lady A Drink" campaign, Stella Artois' partnership with Water.org to help provide clean water for people in the developing world.
But that's not the most exciting part! Until now, the details of Olivia's dress have been under tight wraps. All we really knew was that it was inspired by water and the Limited-Edition Chalices. "For this red carpet, I definitely wanted to take a risk...but there's always a fine line between having it make sense and also trying something new and different and surprising people," said Olivia.
Well the wait is finally over and luckily, we were with Olivia as she was getting ready to reveal her dress for the first time. Watch the video to see how it all came together!
And click here to purchase your own Limited-Edition Stella Artois Chalice.
#1Chalice5years