Olivia Culpo's Oscars 2017 Dress—the Big Reveal!

Every Oscars dress has a story behind it, but Olivia Culpo's is perhaps the most impactful.

Not only did the beaded creation, envisioned by Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig of Marchesa, land Olivia on the Best Dressed list last night, it also has a charitable component.

If you've been keeping up, you know that Stella Artois partnered with Marchesa to design a custom-made gown for the celeb. The project is in support of the "Buy A Lady A Drink" campaign, Stella Artois' partnership with Water.org to help provide clean water for people in the developing world.