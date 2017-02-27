Dress Déjà Vu: Jennifer Aniston Wore the Same 2017 Oscars Dress as Jennifer Lopez

Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/WireImage
As they say, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.
During last night's 2017 Oscars, Jennifer Anistonpulled out all the stops as she walked the red carpet in a plunging, sequined gown with a thigh-high split for days. At first, the glamorous Versace gown and Jen's exposed leg was dishing out major Angelina Jolie vibes à la her 2012 Oscars statement, but then we realized, hasn't another A-lister rocked this leggy look?!
That certain someone is none other than Jennifer Lopez, who first wore the sexy sheer dress while performing alongside ex Marc Anthony at Madison Square Garden last August.
The ensemble works for both Jen and well, Jen's unique style, and there's no doubt it, they look equally as stunning.
But the difference between Aniston and Lopez's identical ensembles comes down to the details of their beauty and accessory game. The Friends alum wore her blond tresses pin straight down and around her shoulders and went for a fresh-faced makeup look with a natural bronze. Lopez, on the other hand, pumped up the drama in a va-va-voom ponytail and a bold smokey eye.
As for the jewelry, let's just say Aniston looked like a million bucks at the 89th Annual Academy Awards—literally. She wore $10.7 million dollars' worth of Lorraine Schwartz bling, not to mention those 100-carat diamond earrings! Her fashion counterpart covered up in nude fishnets and added sophisticated, yet simple, statement earrings.
Are you Team Aniston or Team Lopez? Sound off in the comments!
