Next Year's Oscar Contenders: Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence, Salma Hayek and More!

Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation
Emma Stone is on a roll.
Fresh off her Oscar win for La La Land, the 28-year-old actress will likely be back at the big show next year—and not just to present like winners do the following year after their win.
Stone is already being touted as a best actress nominee for her work as tennis legend Billie Jean King in the upcoming sports drama Battle of the Sexes. The film, directed by Little Miss Sunshine duo Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, tells the story of the 1973 televised match between King and Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell) while also following King as she comes to terms with being a lesbian.
With Stone at the top of the list, I'm taking a look at some other possible contenders you could be seeing at the Oscars in 2018.
Jennifer Lawrence not only found love on the set of mother! with her director Darren Aronofsky, but she could pick up her fifth Oscar nomination for her work in the drama that, according to IMDb, "centers on a couple whose relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence."
Director Alexander Payne's latest Oscar buzzy film is Downsizing, a sci-fi comedy about a married couple (Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig) who decide to have themselves shrunk down. Payne has directed many of his stars to Oscar noms, so expect to see Damon walking the red carpet again.
One of the most talked about movies to come out of the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year was Call Me By Your Name, a love story about a young man (Armie Hammer) who falls in love with his professor's teenage son (Timothée Chalamet). Will it be next year's Moonlight? If it is, here's hoping there's not another best picture mix-up.
Speaking of Sundance, look for Crown Heights to shine next award season after picking up the audience award last month at the festival. The true story about a man who spent 20 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit stars Atlanta's Lakeith Stanfield and NFL-player-turned-actor Nnamdi Asomugha.
Mudbound was also a Sundance hit. The Civil War era drama could translate into Oscar love for Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund and Jason Mitchell as well as director Dee Rees.
Salma Hayek stars in Beatriz at Dinner as a Mexican immigrant who works as a health practitioner who unexpectedly finds herself at a dinner party hosted by one of her very wealthy real estate mogul clients (Donald Trump John Lithgow). The film earned rave reviews at Sundance and was written and directed by the same duo (Mike White and Miguel Arteta) behind Chuck & Buck.
Hugh Jackman has proven to be one of the Oscars' best hosts. Wouldn't it be great if he not only hosted next year, but was also a nominee? There are high expectations for The Greatest Showman with Oscar hopes flying for Jackman for his work in the movie musical as circus impresario P.T. Barnum and Michelle Williams for her portrayal of his wife Charity Barnum.
The animated Beauty and the Beast received five Oscar nominations back in 1992 (it won two—best original score and best original song for the now iconic title track). Will the new live-action with Emma Watson and Dan Stevens in the title roles be as successful? It sure looks like it.
See you at the Oscars—next year!