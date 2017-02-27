Scarlett Johansson "Scolded" By Samuel L. Jackson at the Oscars

Uh-oh!
Things got a little bit uncomfortable between Scarlett Johansson and Samuel L. Jackson at the Oscars yesterday.
The Avengers co-stars ran into each other on the red carpet.
"I was excited to see Sam Jackson, but then he scolded me for not sending him enough pictures of my kid," Johansson said, laughing. "I was like, 'Honestly, here on the red carpet?' He was like, 'Where's my picture?'"
And then I may have inadvertently caused some more friction when I asked Johansson what the Pulp Fiction star sent her for a baby gift when daughter Rose was born.
"Oh, gosh! What did he get the baby?" she said. "Don't ask me. If I don't remember, he's going to get angry again. You know, you want Sam on your side!"
Johansson's rep announced on Sept. 4, 2014 that she gave birth to her and her husband Romain Dauriac's daughter Rose in New York City. (It was revealed last month that Johansson and Dauriac split after two years of marriage.)
Johansson will next be seen in Ghost in the Shell followed by raunchy comedy Rock That Body, She's currently filming Isle of Dogs and Avengers: Infinity War.