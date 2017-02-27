Surprise! Gossip Girl's Penn Badgley Marries Domino Kirke in a Courthouse Wedding

Lonely Boy, no more!

Yes, Gossip Girl fans, Penn Badgley's lonesome day are behind him as a source confirms to E! News he's a married man!

We're told the actor wed Domino Kirke—Jemima Kirke's sister—in a courthouse on Monday afternoon in Brooklyn. They said "I do" among several of their friends and family members who caught photos of the beaming couple, posting them to social media.

Badgley looked handsome in a navy suit with a black tie, while Kirke opted for a white, long-sleeved lace dress with a beautiful bouquet of pastel-colored flowers.