Brie Larson Didn't Clap for Casey Affleck After Presenting Him With His Best Actor Oscar

Brie Larson had to present the Oscar for Best Actor Sunday night at the 2017 Academy Awards, but it seems she wasn't thrilled with the outcome.

Casey Affleck won for Manchester by the Sea, but after Larson handed over his gold statue she stood to the side and noticeably didn't clap. This is the second time Larson, a vocal advocate for sexual assault survivors, had to present an award to Affleck, who in 2010 was the subject of sexual harassment allegations. Two women who worked with him, a producer and a cinematographer, filed separate lawsuits alleging sexual harassment. One woman claimed he had snuck into her bed while she was sleeping and woke up to him "caressing her back."

He vehemently denied the allegations.

Suffice it to say when The Academy gave him the Oscar it was met with controversy.