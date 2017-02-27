Oscars 2017 Best Picture Gaffe: 4 More Times the Wrong Winner Was Announced on TV

Is there anything worse than announcing the wrong winner? Debatable.
Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway had the unfortunate luck of being handed the wrong envelope at the 2017 Oscars Sunday night, and as a result they announced La La Land had won Best Picture. Unfortunately, it didn't. Moonlight was the true victor.
Almost immediately La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz ran out onto the stage to fix the error, leaving everyone confused and shocked. The cast and production team of Moonlight then took to the stage to graciously accept their award in front of millions of viewers who were just as shocked and surprised as they were.
The entire ordeal was a genuine accident, and accidents can happen. Just ask Steve Harvey, Sammy Davis Jr. and TK more stars who've had the unfortunate luck of announcing the wrong winner:
At the 1964 Academy Awards, Davis Jr. presented the award for Best Music Score, but was given the wrong envelope. He announced the nominees: Irma La Douce, Bye Bye Birdie, A New Kind of Love, Sundays and Cybele and The Sword in the Stone.
But then he said John Addison for Tom Jones was the winner, but he wasn't even part of the category. After realizing he had the wrong envelope, Davis Jr. received the correct one and announced Irma La Douce's victory.
Getty Images
At the end of Miss Universe 2015, host Steve Harvey made it perfectly clear that Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutiérrez was the winner. There were hugs, cheers, flowers, a standing ovation and everything you'd expect from such a happy moment. Things quickly took a turn, however, when Steve made another announcement.
"Okay folks, I have to apologize. The first runner-up is Colombia," he explained as the camera panned to finalists Miss USA and Miss Philippines. In other words, Miss Universe 2015 was actually Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach.
Harvey continued to apologize for his gaffe. "Listen folks, let me just take control of this. This is exactly what's on the card," Harvey shared while holding up the results. "I will take responsibility for this. It was my mistake. It was on the card. Horrible mistake. It is my mistake."
At the 2011 BET Awards, the wrong winner was announced twice. Competition winner Tiffany Green had the honor of presenting the Viewers' Choice Award, but instead of announcing Rihanna as the winner, she said it went to Chris Brown. But then, to make matters even more uncomfortable, her co-presenter interjected and said it actually belonged to Drake. That, too, was incorrect. The Canadian rapper was simply there to accept the award on RiRi's behalf.
In 2010, Australia's Next Top Model host Sarah Murdoch announced Kelsey Martinovich as the winner, immediately launching her into a whirlwind of happiness and excitement. Moments later, however, Murdoch revealed her error.
"I don't know what to say right now," Murdoch said, "I'm feeling a bit sick about this. I'm so sorry about this, oh my God. I don't know what to say. This is a complete accident, I'm so sorry. It's Amanda [Ware]... it was read to me wrong."
Like we said, accidents happen!
Watch E!'s live 2017 Oscars red carpet coverage starting at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27. And catch our Fashion Police special Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7:30 p.m.