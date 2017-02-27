Oscars 2017 Best Picture Gaffe: 4 More Times the Wrong Winner Was Announced on TV

Is there anything worse than announcing the wrong winner? Debatable.

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway had the unfortunate luck of being handed the wrong envelope at the 2017 Oscars Sunday night, and as a result they announced La La Land had won Best Picture. Unfortunately, it didn't. Moonlight was the true victor.

Almost immediately La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz ran out onto the stage to fix the error, leaving everyone confused and shocked. The cast and production team of Moonlight then took to the stage to graciously accept their award in front of millions of viewers who were just as shocked and surprised as they were.