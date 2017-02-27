Dancing With the Stars Adds Charo for Season 24

Everyone say it with us now: Cuchi-cuchi! Charo will compete on Dancing With the Stars, E! News has learned.
The famous flamenco guitarist, 65, is no stranger to reality TV. She appeared on Celebrity Wife Swap, Hell's Kitchen and The Surreal Life. She's even been a guest on Dancing With the Stars before. Her other TV credits include Chico and the Man, RuPaul's Drag Race, Jane the Virgin and Fantasy Island.
Additionally, E! News has learned that NFL player Rashad Jennings has joined the cast as well. Currently a free agent, Jennings spent the last two seasons as a running back for the New York Giants.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The cast of Dancing With the Stars season 24 is also set to include Heather Morris from Glee, Nick Viall from The Bachelor, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, Saturday Night Live veteran Chris Kattan, Nancy Kerrigan, Olympic gymnast Simon Biles, Mr. T, Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei and more famous faces. Returning dancers include Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd. The couple just had a baby and will compete against each other for the mirror ball trophy.
ABC does not comment on casting rumors, and the full cast list will be revealed on Good Morning America on Wednesday, March 1.
Season 24 of Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, March 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC.