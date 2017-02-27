Oscars 2017: Inside the Hottest After-Parties With Casey Affleck, Sunny Pawar and Emma Stone

Award season ended on a high note for Hollywood's brightest stars.
After Moonlight was named Best Picture at the 2017 Oscars Sunday, the night's attendees, nominees and winners rubbed elbows at some of the most exclusives parties in Hollywood.
For many stars, their first stop was at the Governors Ball. Nicole Kidman, a Best Supporting Actress nominee for her role in Lion, walked the red carpet with her husband Keith Urban. Like many other people at the party, she had only one thing on her mind: the Best Picture mix-up between La La Land and Moonlight. The actress told E! News' Marc Malkin that the on-air error was "so bizarre" and "so awful," explaining, "I can't imagine what they were thinking up there."
When Best Actress winner Emma Stone arrived, she was "immediately mobbed" by fans and photographers. "She was hugging her brother and swaying back and forth—very happy. She hadn't even walked fully in yet, but she was showing lots of people her Oscar and hugging everybody who came up to her." At one point, Stone mouthed to a friend, "That was crazy!"
After chatting with Best Actress nominee Ruth Negga earlier in the evening, Best Supporting Actor nominee Lucas Hedges was spotted "tearing up the dance floor," according to a fellow partygoer. "The crowd cleared the way for him and he was dancing in the middle of the circle."
Meanwhile, Best Actor nominee Andrew Garfield "was in a great mood and talked to almost everybody who approached him. He seemed just happy to be here and happy for everybody."
Best Supporting Actor winner Mahershala Ali was "giving and receiving lots of hugs." When the rest of the Moonlight cast arrived, it was "another mob scene," a source tells E! News. "The kids are all here posing for pics with Mahershala. They are ecstatic." And Justin Timberlake, who performed during the 89th Academy Awards, was just one of many stars to get a selfie with Ali.
But the Governors Ball wasn't the only hot ticket in town, of course.
The 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party, hosted by Elton John and David Furnish at West Hollywood Park, raised $7 million to help end HIV/AIDS. To no one's surprise, the yearly event proved to be one of the most star-studded soirées of the night.
The A-list event brought out the likes of Ryan Adams, Alessandra Ambrosio, Big Sean, JC Chasez, Ciara, Laverne Cox, Michelle Dockery, Gabby Douglas, Ava DuVernay, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tony Goldwyn, Justin Hartley, Colton Haynes, Luke Hemsworth, Vanessa Hudgens, Cheyenne Jackson, Caitlyn Jenner, Quincy Jones, Regina King, Heidi Klum, Ryan Kwanten, Adam Lambert, Sandra Lee, Judith Light, Adriana Lima, Seth MacFarlane, Ricky Martin, Eric McCormack, Chrissy Metz, Lea Michele, Matthew Morrison, Freida Pinto, Smokey Robinson, Ruby Rose, Bryan Singer, Sharon Stone, Jeffrey Tambor, Ashley Tisdale and Russell Wilson.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
A partygoer tells E! News Ciara and Cox "were gushing over each other" and taking selfies, while Charlie Carver and Scissor Sisters singer Jake Shears seemed "very friendly" at the bar.
John and Furnish introduced The Promise, which tells the story of the Armenian Genocide in Turkey at the outset of World War I; it stars Christian Bale, Oscar Isaac and Charlotte Le Bon. Survival Pictures committed to donate all proceeds from the film to nonprofit organizations, including EJAF and other humanitarian groups. As part of its commitment, Survival Pictures matched the pledges each guest made to EJAF via text and live auction purchases at the event.
After the dinner (by Gordon Ramsay) and auction ended, St. Paul & the Broken Bones performed a number of their hit songs, including a rendition of "I'll Be Your Woman" with John.
Later that night, The Weinstein Company hosted its annual party at the new Tao nightclub inside the Dream Hotel in Hollywood. How to Get Away With Murder's Kendrick Sampson and Westworld's Angela Sarafyan made appearances, but it was 8-year-old Sunny Pawar who ruled the night. "He created a dance circle and was doing the robot and moon walk," a source tells E! News of the might Lion star. "Lots of people were circling around him and were recording him."
Meanwhile, across town, "the entire room cheered" when Manchester by the Sea's Casey Affleck arrived at Amazon's event at the Beverly Hilton. According to a source, the Best Actor winner "could barely make his way in as he was being swarmed by people congratulating him." Director/screenwriter Kenneth Longergan walked in shortly after Affleck, "proudly holding up his Oscar. Everyone put their glasses in the air and toasted to him while he stopped for photos." Other guests included Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams, a Best Supporting actress nominee.
—Reporting by Brett Malec, Marc Malkin, Alessandra Mortellaro and Alli Rosenbloom
Watch E!'s live 2017 Oscars red carpet coverage starting at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27. And catch our Fashion Police special Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7:30 p.m.