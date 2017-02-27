Viola Davis Reacts to Her Oscar Win: "I Felt Like a Princess"

Viola Davis shined as brightly as her golden Oscar statue after winning the award for Best Supporting Actress.

E! News' Zuri Hall caught up with the Fences actress and her husband at the Governors Ball, the official 2017 Oscars after-party, and Davis was still over the moon about her big win. "It's wonderful, glorious," she told Zuri. "I felt like a princess. I never feel like a princess you know except for my husband [Julius Tennan] when I got married I felt like a princess. It was just you know a culmination of dreaming big and your dreams being bigger than your circumstances."

Davis' speech brought tears to most who were watching, especially when she paid tribute to August Wilson and her "captain" Denzel Washington. Although she didn't necessarily plan exactly what she was going to say, Davis did have an idea of the message she wanted to convey.