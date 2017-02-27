Jimmy Kimmel Jokes He's Responsible for La La Land and Moonlight's Best Picture Switcheroo at the 2017 Oscars

Kimmel was similarly jocular when he appeared on ABC's after-show Sunday night. "Warren Beatty has had so much sex he can't think about it right. This is a guy who probably never had to sign anything," the 89th Academy Awards host teased. "He just has people do that for him."

But how did such a monumental mistake even happen? "I don't know the whole story. There are a couple things I do know, though. The envelope Warren Beatty was holding said Best Actress. That I do know. He was confused, because the card—which he showed to be me, by the way—said, 'Emma Stone, La La Land.' We thought he was being coy and cute and milking it, but in reality he was as perplexed as anybody," the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host said. "You do a talk show every night. You thrive on these moments. This is exactly what you want."