Casey Affleck Regrets Not Thanking His Kids in His Oscars Speech

Casey Affleck forgot to thank two very important people in his 2017 Oscars acceptance speech: His children.

He and ex Summer Phoenix are parents to sons Indiana, 12, and Atticus, 9.

Casey won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in Manchester by the Sea, which sees him play a troubled man who lost his children forced to care for his nephew after his dad dies. It marked his first Oscar win and second nomination.

"Three seconds after I got backstage, my son said, 'You didn't even mention us,'" Casey told reporters backstage. "And my heart just sank."

"My head was completely blank at the shock of winning," he added.