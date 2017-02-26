Viola Davis Accepts First Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress With a Powerful, Tear-Filled Speech at the 2017 Oscars

Grab the tissues...Viola Davisjust delivered one hell of an acceptance speech and rightfully so!

The Fences actress was honored with her very first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress at the 2017 Oscars, taking the win over a strong list of nominees, including: Naomie Harris for Moonlight, Nicole Kidman for Lion, Octavia Spencer for Hidden Figures and Michelle Williams for Manchester by the Sea.

As expected, Davis gave an emotional, heartfelt speech.

"Thank you to the academy," she began. "You know, there's one place that all the people with the people with the greatest potential are gathered, one place and that's the graveyard. People ask me all the time, 'What kind of stories do you want to tell, Viola?' And I say, 'Exhume those bodies. Exhume those stories. The stories of the people who dreamed big and never saw those dreams to fruition. People who fell in love and lost.'"