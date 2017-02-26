Oscars 2017: Everything You Didn't See on TV

Lights, camera, 2017 Oscars!
Hollywood's biggest night is off and running from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, and that means it's finally time to raise a glass to the crème de la crème of the movie biz.
We kicked off Sunday evening with one dazzling red carpet, and now that host Jimmy Kimmel is officially behind the driver's seat at the 89th Annual Academy Awards, we can't wait to see what surprises he has in store. And what's printed inside those shiny gold envelopes, of course.
But as is with most award shows (especially with a telecast as iconic as the Oscars), the cameras can't broadcast all the behind the scenes action, surprise celebrity interactions and can't-miss details. Here, we present everything you haven't seen make it to air at the 2017 Oscars:
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
No Longer a Rookie: Brie Larson, who won the Best Actress award for Room at last year's ceremony, surely felt much less pressure this time around. E! News' Marc Malkin caught up with the actress and 2017 presenter, who while sipping between a glass of alcohol and water at the bar, shared, "I know what I have to do, I do it and then I'm done." Piece of cake, right?
Date Night Done Right: Justin Timberlakeand Jessica Biel only had eyes for each other as they ignored the hoopla going down around them and flaunted a little PDA. The married couple gazed deeply into each other's eyes and J.T. was seen rubbing her shoulder with his arm wrapped around her chair. He also whispered into his ladylove's ear and she responded by sweetly caressing his cheek. Aww!
Technical Difficulties: Uh-oh! The arm on Matt Damon's chair broke off (No, it had nothing to with his feud against Kimmel) but a tech came to the actor's rescue and attempted to screw it back on. While Damon and Ben Affleck were onstage presenting, a seat filler took his place and the entire piece of wood fell off again.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Missing in Action: One Oscars stage handler had a tough time locating Salma Hayek shortly before she was set to present. The actress was in the midst of talking to a male friend while enjoying a smoke break on a patio when the individual ran out, grabbed Hayek by the arm and said, "We have to get inside now!" Salma and her pal began yelling back and forth at each other in Spanish as she was ushered into the ballroom once again.
Sunny Steals the Show: Breakout Lion star Sunny Pawar couldn't help but draw attention to himself (Have you seen how cute he is?!), and after his short segment with Kimmel, Octavia Spencer and Taraji P. Hensonran right over to Sunny's seat to shake hands with the 8-year-old and his dad. This feels like a Jacob Tremblay sitch all over again!
No. 1 Fan: Zootopia has found the president of its fan club in Janelle Monáe, who stood up from her seat and began pumping her fist in the air when the flick won Best Animated Feature.
When Hunger Strikes...: We all knew Kimmel wasn't going to let his guests starve, so you better believe Jessica Biel took full advantage of the Red Vines and Junior Mints that dropped from the ceiling in tiny parachutes. The actress was seen snacking away, and hubby Justin Timberlake also gave his treat bag to Jessica. Love is a beautiful thing.
Proud Hubby: As Viola Davis delivered a powerful acceptance speech after winning Best Supporting Actress for Fences, her husband Julius Tennon sat in the front row cheering her on and blowing her kisses. La La Land co-stars Emma Stoneand Ryan Gosling also leaned over to Julius and congratulated him.
Three Cheers for Emma and Andrew: Even for a night as stressful as the Oscars, these two exes have nothing but love for each other. During a commercial break, Emma Stone darted straight for Andrew Garfield, who was talking with his father. The Best Actress nominee interrupted the pair's conversation, gave Garfield a massive hug and quickly returned back to her seat.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
From Mickey Mouse Club to the Oscars: Shortly after Justin Timberlake opened the show with a groovy performance of "Can't Stop the Feeling!," the pop singer was spotted hugging Ryan Gosling. The stars have known each other since childhood, meeting on the set of The Mickey Mouse Club in 1993. How far they've come!
Fifty Shades of Pumped Up: Upon entering the Dolby Theater ballroom, Dakota Johnson spotted Fifty Shades Darker co-star Jamie Dornan and the pair shared a sweet moment. Dakota then ran up behind Judd Apatowand his wife Leslie Mann with the biggest smile on her face before excitedly grabbing his shoulders and hugging Leslie.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Photobomb Alert: Ever the trickster, Jackie Chansnuck up one four unsuspecting attendees (holding his stuffed pandas, of course) and photobombed their selfie. One girl turned around and said, "Who's this guy?!" before realizing who it was. Jackie cracked up laughing over her sudden embarrassment. Oops!
Brr, It's Cold in Here: As Hailee Steinfeld prepared to walk the red carpet, the Edge of Seventeen star was seen shivering while waiting in line. Karlie Klossalso had a tough time warming up as she rubbed her arms together. As they say, it's the price you pay to land a spot on the Best Dressed list!
Watch E!'s live 2017 Oscars red carpet coverage starting at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27. And catch our Fashion Police special Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7:30 p.m.