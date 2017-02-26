Jamie Dornan Has One Request for Fifty Shades Co-Star Dakota Johnson at Oscars 2017

While Christian Grey is full of demands when it comes to the ladies, Jamie Dornan's got requests!

On the red carpet at the 2017 Oscars Sunday, the actor joked to E! News' Ryan Seacrest that he hoped his Fifty Shades Darker co-star Dakota Johnson does not wear "really tall heels" while the two present an award onstage later in the evening.

"Because I can't handle that," he said, laughing.

The 6'0" actor is taller than the actress, who is 5'7".

Johnson walked the red carpet in a long-sleeve, silk, draped gold Gucci gown with a ruffle in front. Her footwear was covered by her dress as she posed for photos.

Dornan sported a white and black tux and attended the event with wife Amelia Warner, who wore a long-sleeve, pale pink and black polka-dot gown with a train.