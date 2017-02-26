Dwayne Johnson Reveals at Oscars 2017 His Foolproof Cure for Singing Nerves

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is fearless in the wrestling ring and on a film and TV set, but there's something that does make him jittery: Singing.

He performs the song "You're Welcome" in the Disney animated film Moana, in which he plays Maui. The movie is nominated for two awards at the 2017 Oscars.

When asked how nervous he gets while singing, Johnson told E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the event Sunday that on a scale of 1 to 10, he's a 12. His cure? Tequila.

"Not a tequila," he said. "Several. Plural."