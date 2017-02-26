EXCLUSIVE!

Fences' Denzel Washington Talks the ''Privilege'' of Starring Opposite Viola Davis and His ''Core Group'' at 2017 Oscars

Denzel Washington is nominated in the Best Actor category for his performance in Fences, but he couldn't do it without a special group of individuals. 

The Hollywood legend spoke to E! News' Ryan Seacrest moments before heading into the 2017 Oscars, where he paid tribute to co-star Viola Davis and others involved in the play-to-film project.

"[Fences creator] August Wilson is one of the greatest playwrights in American history so to be asked to be a part of that is a privilege and an honor," Washington shared. 

He added, "I couldn't have done it without [the cast]," referring to Davis, Stephen Henderson, Mykelti Williamson and Russell Hornsby.

"We were the core group of this that did the play and the other two part had to recast, but I wouldn't have done it without the core group," Denzel explained, standing next to wife Pauletta Washington

Momentarily, Washington will duke it out against fellow Best Actor nominees Casey Affleck (Manchester By the Sea), Andrew Garfield(Hacksaw Ridge), Ryan Gosling(La La Land) and Viggo Mortensen(Captain Fantastic). 

Davis is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category, and when asked about a potential acceptance speech, she shared, "I don't know what it's going to be. I'm trying to come up with something wonderful. It will come from my heart."

