Pharrell Williams Has the Best Reaction After Receiving Gifts for His Triplets on the 2017 Oscars Red Carpet

There's no doubt about it. Pharrell Williams is feeling "happy" on the 2017 Oscars red carpet.

While celebrating the success of Hidden Figures, the musician stopped by Live From the Red Carpet before showtime. In between discussing the award-winning film, Pharrell received a gift he didn't see coming.

Ryan Seacrest congratulated The Voice judge on the birth of his triplets with wife Helen Lasichanh. At the same time, he also had a present for the singer's youngest family members.

"We had these made specifically for you. They're little rockets for the baby," Ryan shared. "Sheila Ortiz made these, handmade, rushed them to you. I know you can't take them in, but we'll take care of them."

"This is so cool. I've got to say this is a first," Pharrell shared with excitement. "This is the coolest thing I've ever been given on the carpet before…That was amazing, thank you!"