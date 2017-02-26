Emma Roberts Reveals She Chose Aunt Julia Roberts Oscar-Winning ''Skunk Dress'' in 2001

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel and More Celeb Couples Make It a Date Night to Remember at the 2017 Oscars
Who knew?! Julia Robertshas niece Emma Roberts to thank for one of her biggest career highlights.
E! News' Ryan Seacrest chatted with the Scream Queens star as she walked the red carpet at the 2017 Oscars, and as she revealed, it's really just another day in the life for members of the famous Roberts family.
While reflecting on her earliest memories of Hollywood's biggest night, Emma shared, "I remember when my aunt was trying on dresses for the year she was nominated and won, and the dress she wore, I said lovingly, 'You should wear the skunk dress!'"
This "skunk dress," of course, turned out to be the stunning gown Julia wore at the 2001 Academy Awards when she was nominated for Erin Brockovich in the Best Actress category.
As Emma later explained, "It was the black and white dress, and it was the best one. She ended up winning in it."
Now 16 years later, the Hollywood legend has passed the acting bug (and a flair for killer red carpet style) on to Emma.
We couldn't help but notice the color scheme similarities between Julia's Valentino gown and her niece's vintage Armani Prive look that Emma also mentioned is completely sustainable.
Looks like the apple doesn't fall far from the tree! Enjoy your evening, Emma.
