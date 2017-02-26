Meghan Markle Continues on Her Gym Grind Following Visit With Prince Harry

Absence makes the heart grow fonder, but gal pals make workouts go faster.

Following a long visit with her royal beau Prince Harry earlier in the month, Meghan Markle returned home to Toronto and was spotted for the first time since the trip leaving the gym with her friend and Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney last week.

It seems these ladies are committed to working up a sweat because they returned Saturday afternoon to get their gym grind on, staying for about an hour and a half.

The star looked laid-back in a black windbreaker, a pair of leggings, boots and a basketball cap. She looked "a bit happier" after her workout, an eyewitness told E! News. We all wish we could look that way after a workout.