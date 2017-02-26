Best Actress Nominee Isabelle Huppert Talks ''Very Easy'' Role in Elle at 2017 Oscars

Isabelle Huppert is no rookie when it comes to delivering a show-stopping performance.

The French actress is nominated for her first-ever Academy Award at the 2017 Oscars for Elle, a daunting role she explained to E! News' Ryan Seacrest didn't faze her one bit.

When asked how she prepared to act in nearly every single scene, Huppert shared, "I think it makes the whole thing even easier. When you are in each shot, each frame, it makes it like a thread you pull and you do little by little every day and it's all very easy."

But just because Isabelle is a total natural in front of the camera, it doesn't mean her nomination is any less memorable.