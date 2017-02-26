The Best Red Carpet Quotes of the 2017 Oscars: Happy Tears and Fangirling Over Lord of the Rings

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
It's Hollywood's biggest night!
And, like every other year, Hollywood's biggest night comes with huge pressure for the stars. Pressure to pick the perfect dress or suit, pressure not to fall on live television, pressure to lose gracefully or win with a killer speech. Nervous yet?
But before all the tension of the entire award season comes to a head, the A-listers get to let off some steam on the red carpet. And, they go straight to E! News' Ryan Seacrestto do so. Everyone turned up to chat with the host, from Lucas Hedges, whose first impression of the Oscars red carpet was that he couldn't believe he got to talk to Seacrest himself to Lin-Manuel Miranda, who bragged that he got his tuxedo from the same store as high school prom suit.
"I graduated, went to college for a year, and completely forgot the movie even existed." — Lucas Hedges on his life after wrapping Manchester by the Sea. Oh, how times have changed.
"It's good to see you outside of the gym!" — Olivia Culpoand Ryan are jazzed to be chatting when they're not sweating.
"We couldn't believe that we were doing the movie together so we were laughing, and we couldn't take ourselves seriously. But we had to!" — Isabelle Hupert and her daughter had some family ties on Elle.
"I hate you for making me cry before the Oscars have even started." — the E! News team made Lin-Manuel Miranda a special video that tugged right at the heartstrings.
"I tried my best to not be an actor; I really tried." —Sometimes careers are just written in the stars, right Gael Garcia Bernal?
"They tried to act really cool about it, but then whenever the actor's turned their backs, they were like whatttt." — Viggo Mortenson surprised his Captain Fantastic costars with a Lord of the Rings reunion, and the reaction was just what we'd expect.