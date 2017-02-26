The Hamilton Cast Moves Lin-Manuel Miranda to Tears With Their 2017 Oscars Red Carpet Surprise

Lin-Manuel Miranda has quite the talented fan base this Oscars Sunday.

As the A-list performer celebrates his nomination for Best Original Song at the 89th Annual Academy Awards, the Hamilton star is getting support from a few familiar faces.

While appearing on Live From the Red Carpet outside the Dolby Theatre, Ryan Seacrest had a special surprise for the Oscar nominee.

Hey Lin-Manuel, your friends have a message that may be music to your ears.

In the clip, several Hamilton stars join Jordan Fisher and Taran Killam for a mashup that immediately brought an emotional reaction from Lin-Manuel and his mom.