The Hamilton Cast Moves Lin-Manuel Miranda to Tears With Their 2017 Oscars Red Carpet Surprise

Lin-Manuel Miranda has quite the talented fan base this Oscars Sunday.
As the A-list performer celebrates his nomination for Best Original Song at the 89th Annual Academy Awards, the Hamilton star is getting support from a few familiar faces.
While appearing on Live From the Red Carpet outside the Dolby Theatre, Ryan Seacrest had a special surprise for the Oscar nominee.
Hey Lin-Manuel, your friends have a message that may be music to your ears.
In the clip, several Hamilton stars join Jordan Fisher and Taran Killam for a mashup that immediately brought an emotional reaction from Lin-Manuel and his mom.
"I hate you for making me cry before the Oscars have even started," he shared with E! News. "That was amazing. Thank you. Thank you for that. That's incredible."
It's going to be a big night for the Hollywood star who is nominated for his song "How Far I'll Go" featured in Disney's Moana. Songs featured in La La Land, Trolls and Jim: The James Foley Story are also nominated in the buzz worthy category.
Win or lose, Lin-Manuel recently shared the joy about simply being nominated at the Oscars.
"It's so crazy, dude! I'm an Academy Awards dork. I'd cry at the Chuck Workman montages. I'd wait for them to shout out to Bill Conti when he was conducting," he previously told Billboard. "I'd memorize Billy Crystal's monologues that he used to write with Marc Shaiman, who I'm working on with Mary Poppins Returns right now, so to get to go to that party is really a great thrill."
Should he win, Lin-Manuel will become the youngest member of the EGOT Club, a group who have earned an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.
May the best song win!
