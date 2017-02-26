All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's 2017 Oscars Look--Though She May Be Starting Another ''What Color Is That Dress'' Controversy

No one gets to wear better clothes to work than Giuliana Rancic on Oscars night.

G is back as co-host of E!'s Live From the Red Carpet, and she's dressed accordingly—though on first glance, her flowing Grecian-style gown subtly confounds as far as color goes.

There's at least a simple answer to this what-color-is-that conundrum, but the first photos of Giuliana's dress were giving us major is-it-white-no-it's-blue déjà vu.

Wait, is it actually gray?!

Happily, the official answer is...