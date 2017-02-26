Bill Paxton Dead at 61

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for HISTORY
Bill Paxton has passed away.
The actor, famous for his performances in Big Love and Titanic, has died at the age of 61 following complications from surgery.
"It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery," a representative of his family confirmed to E! News in a statement. "A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker."
"Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable," the statement concluded. "We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father."
The Texas native got his start in Hollywood with roles in The Terminator and Weird Science before gaining larger acclaim with standout performances in Aliens, Twister, Titanic, and the HBO series Big Love.
Paxton garnered four Golden Globe nominations and an Emmy Award nomination in the course of his multi-decade career. In 1996, he won a SAG Award along with the rest of his Apollo 13 cast for their outstanding performance.
The star is survived by his wife of 30 years, Louise Newbury, and his two children, daughter Lydia Paxton and son James Paxton.
In October, James spoke fondly of getting to work with his father as a guest star on the 2017 series, Training Day.
"I jumped at the possibility, because I've always wanted to work with him, and we don't get to work together and share scenes," the rising star told Entertainment Weekly. "I did a scene with him yesterday, and it was one of the proudest moments I've had."
Ours thoughts are with his loved ones during this time.