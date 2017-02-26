Beyoncé and Jay Z's Date Night at Pre-Oscars Party: Get All the Details!

A post shared by marcmalkin (@marcmalkin) on Feb 25, 2017 at 11:05pm PST

Beyoncé and Jay Z had a pre-Oscars date night.

The power couple stopped by The Weinstein Company's party last night for Lion at the Montage in Beverly Hills.

They arrived as Cynthia Erivo, Corbin Bleu and Chris Jackson were finishing a three-song set from the studio's upcoming movie adaptation of the Tony winning musical In The Heights.

Weinstein Company boss Harvey Weinstein asked that the first five minutes of the performance be repeated for Beyoncé and Jay Z.

The two danced in their seats and gave the trio a standing ovation.