2017 Independent Spirit Awards: Everything You Haven't Seen on TV

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for FIJI Water
It's time for one last hurrah before the 2017 Oscars.
The 2017 Independent Spirit Awards has commenced in Santa Monica Calif., where stars like Kate Beckinsale, Colin Firth and Kerry Washington have gathered to celebrate independent filmmakers and their cinematic masterpieces from the last year. Unfortunately, Natalie Portman, who is nominated in the Best Female Lead category for her performance in Jackie, bowed out shortly before the ceremony due to her pregnancy.
On the up side, there's still plenty of action to be had inside the Indie Spirit Awards' massive tent set up on the beach as comedians Nick Kroll and John Mulaney co-host the event. Check back throughout the telecast, which airs live on IFC, for every must-see moment the cameras might have missed.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Film Independent
And the Award for Cutest Couple Goes to...: Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso! The lovebirds of more than a decade couldn't get any cuter while sitting at the Manchester By the Sea table, hands intertwined, kissing and whispering to each other.
Super Star!: When Molly Shannon won the award for Best Supporting Female in Other People, Kate Beckinsale ran over to the actress for a most adorable celebration. Molly was screaming with excitement as she hugged her bestie while jumping up and down.
Smoke Break: Before he took the stage to present, Viggo Mortensen was seen bumming a cigarette from a nearby production assistant. The smoke break took place near the porta-potty's, which boast Kiehl's hand cream and soap. Sooo Hollywood!
When #orlandobloom ran over to say hi to #ViggoMortensen #SpiritAwards @enews pic.twitter.com/RKuEiJQQkw— Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) February 26, 2017
Reunion Alert: When Orlando Bloom spotted Lord of the Rings co-star Viggo Mortensen on his way out, he couldn't help but stop by and give him a quick hug. Too great!
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Film Independent)
Mixing and Mingling: The 2017 Indie Spirit Awards were all about catching up with old friends. Jon Hamm was spotted chatting with Joseph Gordon Levitt, while Kerry Washington introduced her hubby Nnamdi Asomugha to David Oyelowo. Miles Teller was also seen rubbing elbows with Matt Damon. Meanwhile, Warren Beatty was satisfying his hunger with a few crackers at a nearby table.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Film Independent
Listen Up, People: Co-host Nick Kroll yelled at the audience to "shut the f-ck up" while trying to present the Piaget Producers Award during a commercial break.
Bird's the Word: The first celeb to arrive on the red carpet? A pigeon. The bird was spotted jetting through the carpet as photographers were screaming, "Over the shoulder, pigeon!"
Watch E!'s live 2017 Oscars red carpet coverage starting at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27. And catch our Fashion Police special Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7:30 p.m.