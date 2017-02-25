Demi Lovato Gets Mocked After Saying She's "1 Percent African"

Demi Lovato cannot avoid the haters.

The pop star, who like many stars, has often been the target of Internet trolls, drew criticism and mockery on Twitter Friday night when she posted the results of an DNA and ancestry test.

"I did a DNA test and found out I'm mainly Spanish, with Native American, SCANDINAVIAN (which I had NO idea), Irish, BRITISH...." she tweeted, adding, "And I'm 1% African!!!!"

It was the last part that set off some users and was retweeted more than 9,600 times.