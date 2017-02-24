CBS Will Have No Doubt After All & Takes Drama Off the Schedule After 2 Episodes

That was fast!
After airing just two episodes, CBS is taking Doubt off of its schedule, and could be done with the legal drama. Next week, its timeslot (Wednesdays at 10 p.m.) will be filled by a rebroadcast of Bull. Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders will premiere its second season in that spot on March 8.
The show could still theoretically return, but we're told there is no time table in place yet.
Doubt debuted last week to just over 5 million viewers, and then fell to 4 million in its second week. For comparison, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders premiered to nearly 9 million viewers last year.
Doubt starred Katherine Heigl as Sadie Ellis, a brilliant lawyer who fell for her client (Steven Pasquale), a man who may or may not have been guilty of murdering his girlfriend 24 years ago. Dule Hill, Laverne Cox, Dreama Walker, and Elliott Gould also starred.
Originally, when the show was being considered for the 2015/2016 TV season, KaDee Strickland and Teddy Sears were cast in the lead roles, but CBS made a few changes before deciding to pick it up for 2016/2017.
The series made headlines for being one of the first shows to feature a transgender actress (Cox) playing a transgender series regular character on broadcast TV, along with Fox's Star.
