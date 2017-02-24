CBS Will Have No Doubt After All & Takes Drama Off the Schedule After 2 Episodes

That was fast!

After airing just two episodes, CBS is taking Doubt off of its schedule, and could be done with the legal drama. Next week, its timeslot (Wednesdays at 10 p.m.) will be filled by a rebroadcast of Bull. Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders will premiere its second season in that spot on March 8.

The show could still theoretically return, but we're told there is no time table in place yet.

Doubt debuted last week to just over 5 million viewers, and then fell to 4 million in its second week. For comparison, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders premiered to nearly 9 million viewers last year.