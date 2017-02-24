TMI Alert! Hugh Jackman Has the Best Reaction to Patrick Stewart's Circumcision Confession

Hugh Jackman just learned a whole lot about Patrick Stewart's private parts.

As the Hollywood actors stopped by The Graham Norton Show for an all-new episode, the host was hoping to bring up an adult conversation Patrick recently had with his wife.

Hugh, get ready to blush.

"One night, as you do, we were talking about stuff and of course being circumcised and she said, ‘You're not circumcised,'" Patrick began to share. "I said what do you mean? You've only known me all my life. I remember my mother telling me. Why? Because it was fashionable at the time. She said, ‘You're not circumcised.' I said that's ridiculous. I should know if I'm circumcised. Of course I am, end of conversation."

As some would like to say, timing is everything.