Hustling After Rio: How Team USA's Biggest Athletes Continue Cashing In After Their Olympic Wins

After stepping off the medal platform, some Olympic athletes find themselves stepping into the business world.

After the summer games wrapped up in August 2016, several Team USA members were given the opportunity to lay low back in the states or take full advantage of the buzz and notoriety surrounding their sports.

For some, red carpet and talk-show appearances became a regular opportunity. Others, however, took it one step further.

Just this week, a source confirmed to E! News that gymnast Simone Biles would be following in her teammate Laurie Hernandez's footsteps by joining Dancing With the Stars.

It's an opportunity Ryan Lochte took full advantage of after his scandal in Rio. And soon after partnering with professional dancer Cheryl Burke, the swimmer was able to show a new side of himself away from the swimming pool.