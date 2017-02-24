Dancing With the Stars Adds Saturday Night Live Veteran Chris Kattan

Dancing With the Stars better secure the rights to Haddaway's "What Is Love" for new contestant Chris Kattan. E! News has learned the Saturday Night Live veteran is in serious talks to compete in season 24 of the reality dance competition and you can be sure there will be some Night at the Roxbury, which used "What Is Love," homages. Perhaps Mr. Peepers will make an appearance?

Kattan appeared on SNL from 1996 to 2003 and starred in the A Night at the Roxbury flick, a spinoff from the sketch series, opposite Will Ferrell. His other credits include Corky Romano, Monkeybone, Nancy Drew and on TV, The Middle, How I Met Your Mother and voice work on Bunnicula and Jake and the Never Land Pirates. Kattan dipped his toe in reality TV with Rachel vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off in 2014 and Celebrity Name Game opposite Dancing With the Stars pro dancer Karina Smirnoff.