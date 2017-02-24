Moonlight's Mahershala Ali and Wife Amatus Sami-Karim Welcome a Baby

Can 2017 get any better for Mahershala Ali?

As award season comes to a close, the Moonlight actor and his wife, Amatus Sami-Karim, have welcomed their firstborn child together.

"Bari (Bar-ee) Najma Ali," the actor wrote on Instagram. "2/22/17 #pisces"

Ali's wife announced her pregnancy in December, one month before he won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role. At the time, Ali told E! News' Zuri Hall he was "looking forward to having a new teacher. Kids teach. They're the truth. I'm ready to learn my lessons and learn them well, and I hope I have something to teach our child."

As for his mini-me's name?