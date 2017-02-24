Real Housewives of Orange County's Vicki Gunvalson Claims Employee Embezzled Money From Her Insurance Company

Robin Marchant/Getty Images
Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson claims one of her employees stole thousands of dollars from her business, Coto Insurance & Financial Services.
The Orange County sheriff tells E! News that a crime report wasn't written; instead, an information report titled possible embezzlement was drafted. Investigators are going to take a look and determine whether it's a civil or criminal report.
According to TMZ, Gunvalson, 54, noticed discrepancies in the company's books and believes the unnamed employee embezzled money into his personal account and "poached clients" from her son, Michael Wolfsmith, who is vice president of the brokerage. Gunvalson hired the employee two months ago but reportedly already fired him.
Police opened an investigation looking into Gunvalson's claims.
E! News has reached out to Gunvalson for comment.
Gunvalson's life and business have experienced dramatic moments, the former having played out on the small screen for viewers to watch. In the RHOC season 11 reunion, viewers saw Gunvalson claim Shannon Beador's husband David beat her. What ensued proved Gunvalson has no friends left in Orange County. "What you have done—now this is on the show and it's in the universe, and there will be people who will go up to my children and say 'Your father beats your mother,'" Beador told Vicki after tearfully recounting the sad night. "You're despicable. I will never, ever speak to you again."
Gunvalson claimed the rumor saddened her and never wanted it. But later she admitted what fans knew all along: She was getting back at everyone for the drama surrounding Brooks Ayers and his fake cancer.
Fans will just have to wait for season 12 to find out what happens next.
