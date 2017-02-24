The Mad Men Cast Reunited and We Can't Stop Smiling Over the Photos

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Real Housewives of Orange County's Vicki Gunvalson Claims Employee Embezzled Money From Her Insurance Company
11 Films, Books and More Old Hollywood Gems to Check Out As Your Feud: Bette and Joan Obsession Begins
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
It's been almost two years since the final episode of Mad Men aired, but we still feel that pang of sadness thinking about how the show is never coming back.
Well, while we may not be getting a spin-off, we did get a special reunion on Thursday night thanks to Matthew Weiner and the release of his new Taschen book, Mad Men!
Yes, Jon Hamm, January Jones, Christina Hendricks, Kiernan Shipka, Jessica Paré, Ben Feldman, and Kevin Rahm as well as many of the producers, writers, and creative talent behind the hit show got together to celebrate the show creator's launch.
Weiner gave a heartfelt toast with the cast and crew by his side, expressing his excitement and appreciation for the project. Afterward, the group greeted attendees and signed copies of the book. Of course, they also had to take a moment to get a couple selfies together, too!
Smiling from ear-to-ear, unable to control their laughter while coming together for the first time in a while, the cast posed as Weiner captured the moment—a moment we can't help but smile over, too!
Jaimie Trueblood/AMC
In fact, the moment even allowed us overlook Weiner's decision to completely end the show with no spin-off.
"I'm not judging people who do spin-offs, but despite the temptation and I love these characters and love working with these people, I'd like to leave the show the way it is," he told E! News at a pre-Emmy party in 2015.
"There was sort of a demand during one of my contract negotiations [with AMC executives] that along with a lot of other things that I do a spin-off as well," Weiner continued. "I just said no to all of it because I was trying to fight for keeping the cast that I had and keeping the length of the show, so after that I never heard another word. They've been so respectful and such great partners creatively that there's never been any discussion or overture for future work or for a spin-off."
Looks like we'll just have to stay hopeful for more mini-reunions instead!