Nancy Kerrigan Will Compete in Dancing With the Stars Season 24

The news comes a day after the announcement that both Mr. T and Olympic gymnastics phenom Simone Biles would be competing this season, making them the first names on the list.

Kerrigan shot to fame in the '90s, having won the bronze medal at the 1992 Winter Olympics and the silver at the '94 games. She, of course, gained notoriety after the highly-publicized incident involving her attack by an associate of rival figure skate Tonya Harding's ex-husband. She's made brief appearances in film and TV over the years, most notably the Will Ferrell figure skating spoof Blades of Glory.

While it remains to be seen which of the four remaining members of Fifth Harmony—Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui—will be strutting their stuff, each of them stand a good chance of rising above the competition thanks to their experience with choreography and reality TV. (The group was formed on Fox's X-Factor.) Departed member Camila Cabello might also be the member in question, as a quick glance at tour dates puts the current Fifth Harmony line-up overseas on an Asian tour just days after season 24 premieres on March 20.