Meghan Markle ''Glowing'' in Toronto After Her Long, Romantic Visit With Prince Harry: See the Pics!

Distance makes the heart grow fonder...

After a long visit with Prince Harry over the last several weeks, Meghan Markle had to bid farewell to her royal beau and head back to Toronto.

E! News has obtained the exclusive photos in which the Suits actress was spotted walking in the Summerhill area of her hometown, looking chic and sporty (as always) after leaving the gym with her "BFF," Jessica Mulroney. She wore a black knit sweater that exposed one of her shoulders and accessorized the look with black leggings, Adidas sneakers, a brown purse and three gold rings on her fingers.

An onlooker tells E! News, the 35-year-old spent over an hour at the gym and, despite having to part ways from Harry for now, looked very happy, smiling and laughing with her gal-pal.